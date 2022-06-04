Richard Wisneski Jun 4, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Richard D. Wisneski, 80, of Leavenworth, KS, died Sunday, May 22, 2022.Richard enlisted in the Army in 1975 and retired Sergeant First Class in 1991. He became Transportation Supervisor for Wamego School District until retirement in 2006.Visitation June 6, 2022, 11am-1pm, at Belden Larkin Funeral Home, Leavenworth, KS. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Add an entry as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Latest News Liquid Art Winery plans to further develop property, but neighbors have concerns Two motorcyclists injured in north Riley County crash City commissioners to continue discussion of changes to meeting procedures Biden to visit New Mexico as state battles record wildfire Landmark bill to limit cryptomining passes NY Legislature Senator: Chief had no radio during Uvalde school shooting What did police know as the Uvalde school shooting unfolded? Four Junction City teens involved in crash after car chase Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesJohnny Depp rumoured to be signed for ‘Beetlejuice 2’Wamego teacher and his wife resign following child sex charges against himFROM THE PUBLISHER | Wamego's next round of school board micromanagementOUR NEIGHBORS | Local baker built business out of home kitchenLiam Payne says he has 'many reasons' to dislike Zayn MalikWabaunsee girls finish 2nd, win school's 1st state track trophyAll 9 former K-State men's basketball players find new homesCounty attorney confirms that the teen a Wamego teacher had sex with was a studentPolice report for May 30, 2022BV West walks off against MHS baseball in state title game Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
