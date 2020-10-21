Richard Silva, age 88, died on Monday October 19, 2020 at his residence in Manhattan, Kansas.
He was born on February 14, 1932 in Manhattan, KS the son of Julian & Maria (Perez) Silva, Sr. He was a carpenter for many years until his retirement. He was proud of his work on numerous local projects in the Manhattan area: McCain auditorium, various Fraternity and student housing buildings at K State, Manhattan’s first high rise building near the Post Office, St Luke’s Church on sunset, numerous wheel chair ramps in the town the first of which was built at the Riley County Courthouse following the ADA legislation.
On April 21, 1956 Richard was united in marriage to Genita Vogl in Wamego, Kansas. This union was blessed with 3 children: Michael, Janet and Jeffery.
Richard enjoyed life best playing 8 ball or 9 ball pool anytime, anywhere. At one time he was considered one of the best pool players in Kansas. He also enjoyed fishing and hunting. He liked Manhattan so much that he never needed to travel as he was content to just stay home. Richard always enjoyed dancing with Genita at the VFW or American Legion. Later in life he loved tinkering in the garage where he often repaired bikes and toys to give out to neighborhood children and his grandchildren. It seemed he could fix anything in his shop. Almost every day he could be seen sitting in his chair in the garage always saying hi to his neighbors and would strike up a conversation with everyone walking by. Before getting too ill, he would spend time at 4am to 6am in the Quick Stop at 5th and Ft. Riley Boulevard where he mostly greeted Soldiers getting coffee on their way to Ft. Riley and construction workers preparing to start their day. He always had something to say to everyone.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents Julian and Maria; his son Jeffery; brothers John and Julian Silva and sisters: Sara Guillen and Mary Dejac Sandoval.
Survivors include his wife: Genita of the home; son: Michael J. Silva of Olathe, Kansas; daughter: Janet Silva of Manhattan; 8 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. He is also survived by 2 sisters: Rita Silva of Cimarron, CO and Rose Silva-Broderick of Las Vegas along with many nieces, nephews and friends.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. until 7:00 pm on Thursday October 22, 2020 at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas. A Vigil Service/Rosary will follow at 7:00 pm.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 am on Friday October 23, 2020 at the Seven Dolors Catholic Church, Juliette & Pierre Streets, Manhattan, Kansas. Burial with military honors will follow in the Sunrise Cemetery, Manhattan.
Memorial contributions in Richard’s name may be made to the Seven Dolors Catholic Church in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
