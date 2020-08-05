Richard “Rick” Farr, age 68, died at his residence in Manhattan, Kansas.
He was born on July 16, 1952 in Salina, Kansas the son of Bruce & Zelma (Thomas) Farr. He retired from KSU Housing and Dining.
Rick was preceded in death by his parents and a brother: Terrance “Terry” Farr.
He is survived by his daughter: Emilia Farr of Manhattan, Kansas.
Private inurnment will be in the New Salem Baptist Church Cemetery, Ashland, MO at a later date.
Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, Manhattan is assisting the family with arrangements.
