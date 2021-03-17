Services for Richard Powierza, 71 of Manhattan are scheduled for Tuesday, March 23, with Visitation between 10 am and 12 pm at Carlson's Irvin-Parkview Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held at 1 pm at the Kansas Veterans Cemetery. To send online condolences go to www.irvinparkview.com.
Latest News
- Carter named Big 12 volleyball's Rookie of the Week
- Kansas governor says she intends to sign emergency extension
- Commissioner Hatesohl says he likely had coronavirus
- One apartment unit damaged in fire, no injuries reported
- Three Medal of Honor recipients remembered at Big Red One Year of Honor ceremony
- Ascension Via Christi records zero COVID-19 patients in its care on Tuesday, Wednesday
- City OKs rectory, off-street parking for St. Isidore's Catholic Student Center
- Fort Riley Henry Drive construction delayed a few days
Most Popular
Articles
- Aggieville no longer promoting Fake Patty's Day events
- Jason Bly
- Sterling girls' basketball beats St. Mary's Colgan, wins 1st state title in school history
- Two Riley County women die after testing positive for COVID-19; fatality total at 35
- Rock Creek boys' season ends with 48-41 loss to Galena
- K-State doctorate student works to introduce Latino families to STEM careers
- Erik Willimon named Riley County football coach
- RCPD to watch for house parties amid talks of individual Fake Patty's celebrations
- Kansas State's Bruce Weber shoots down retirement rumors: 'I'm looking forward to next year'
- Longtime Manhattanite becomes familiar face at Manhattan Arts Center
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.