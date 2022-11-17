Richard Phillips, age 99, of Manhattan, Kansas, died November 8, 2022 in Westmoreland, Kansas.
In 1962 his family moved to Manhattan, Kansas where Richard was employed by Agri Research, a private consulting company. Following eight years at Agri and one with Logistics Research in Kansas City, Richard joined the Graduate Faculty at Kansas State and moved the family back to Manhattan. He retired as Professor Emeritus in 1995 after 25 years of active service at Kansas State. Throughout his career at KSU he worked in over 50 countries.
He is survived by his wife of 80 years, Valeta Phillips, of the home, his four daughters, Judith Ann Jungen of Wauwatosa, WI, Patricia Jean Cink of Bandon, OR, Rebecca Phillips, DC, of Albuquerque, NM, and Kathryn Sue Phillips-Israel, PhD, of Portland OR, one son, Ralph L. Phillips of Dewey, AZ, twelve grandchildren, and eight great grandchildren.
Funeral Services for Mr. Phillips will be held on Saturday November 26, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Chapel in Manhattan, Kansas. The family will greet friends at 10:30a.m. until service time at the funeral home.
Services for Mr. Phillips will be held in Iowa on Monday November 28, 2022. The family will meet at the Langkamp Funeral Home in Oskaloosa, Iowa at 10:30 a.m. and form a procession to the Union Mills Cemetery in Union Mills, Iowa.
The family suggests memorial contributions in memory of Richard to the Riley County Genealogy Society or the Riley County Historical Society or the T. Russell Reitz Animal Shelter. Contributions may be sent in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
