It is with great sadness that the family of Richard P. (Dick) Philbrook announces his passing on Thursday, August 13th, 2020 at the age of 95 years. He was born in Kamrar, Iowa on August 26th, 1924 as the son of Albert and Eunice (Cornet) Philbrook.
Richard will be lovingly remembered by his children, David Philbrook, Richard Philbrook and daughter-in-law Ellen Conroy of Wamego, Kansas, daughter Cathy Zahradnik, and son-in-law John Zahradnik of Goshen, New York and by his sister, Kathleen (Philbrook) Hemmen of Webster City, Iowa. He is cherished by his six grandchildren: Dana, Hannah, Erin, Anne, Jennifer, Emily and his great-grandsons Jackson and Max. Richard was predeceased by his wife, Wilma (Brant) Philbrook, his sister, Ellen (Coslow) Hauser, brothers Roy Coslow, Art Philbrook, Bob Philbrook, John Philbrook and his son, Scot.
Richard was a longtime resident of Leavenworth, Kansas, and moved to Wamego, Kansas in 2009 with Wilma to be closer to their children. While in Wamego, He was active in the American Legion.
Richard was a WW II Veteran. He served on the USS Tennessee and was a Purple Heart recipient. While in Leavenworth, he worked for the Civil Service at Fort Leavenworth and was an active member of the Lion’s Club and the First United Methodist Church.
A private family service and interment will be held in Webster City, Iowa.
Memorial donations in memory of Richard may be made to: The Beacon Center Mission. PO Box 109, St. George, KS 66535 or http://lighthousebc.org/donate-to-lighthouse-2.
To send an online condolence, go to www.irvinparkview.com. Carlson's Irvin-Parkview is assisting the family with the arrangements.
