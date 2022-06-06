Richard Lee Petersen, age 83, of Manhattan, died Friday June 3, 2022 at the Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan.
He was born on March 14, 1939 in Waterloo, Iowa, the son of LeRoy and Margaret (McHenry) Petersen. Richard attended schools in Waterloo and graduated with the class of 1957. He served in the U.S. Army and was Honorably discharged in 1960.
Richard worked for many years as a truck driver for the Griffith Oil Company and later for the Farmers CO-OP.
He enjoyed watching and being involved with the rodeo. He was a longtime member of the Kaw Valley Rodeo Association and served on the board for many years.
On July 10, 1976 in Manhattan, he was united in marriage to Carol Osbourn. She survives at their home in Manhattan.
He was preceded in death by his parents and also his brother, Stuart Petersen.
Additional survivors include his children, Angela Priddle (Steve) of Manhattan and Chris May (Jamai) of Paola, Kansas; his sister, Wanda Holcomb, of Spokane, Washington; also, his grandchildren: Jordan Kocher and her husband Blair, of Manhattan, Jake Priddle and wife Hannah of Manhattan, Jace Priddle of Pender, Nebraska, and Josh Priddle of Manhattan; and his great-grandchildren: Finley and Landry Kocher, and Avery Priddle.
Services for Mr. Petersen will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions are suggested in memory of Richard to the Kaw Valley Rodeo Association. Contributions may be sent in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
