Richard O. Wagoner, 90, died March 13, 2020 in Leonardville, Kansas.
He was born March 5, 1930 in Wamego the son of Walter and Ada (Burroth) Wagoner.
Memorial Services will be held at a later date.
The Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.