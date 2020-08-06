Nibarger, Richard E., 59, of Towanda, passed away Sunday, August 2, 2020.
Dick was born June 16, 1961, in Emporia, KS, to Harold and Ernestine (Dehlinger) Nibarger.
He received a bachelor’s degree in Radio/Television from Kansas State University in 1983.
On December 22, 1990, he married Michelle Webster. They raised two daughters, Andie and Jessie.
His professional career included being the sports director is first job was sports director at the KPLS radio station in Pratt where he did play-by-play for the Pratt Community College sports teams. He later served as the sports and marketing director at KEGS in Emporia from 1985 to 1986 where he was also the radio voice of the Emporia State Hornet sports teams. From 1986 to 1992, Dick was the Sports Information Director at ESU where he continued to be the color man for ESU sports radio.
Dick worked as a Prevention/Intervention Consultant for the Flint Hills Regional Prevention Center from 1992 to 2010 when he became the Director of Community Relations/Development for Circle USD 375.
Throughout his career, he made lifelong friends and greatly impacted those around him.
He had a passion for sports and watching them and was an avid collector of sport memorabilia. He enjoyed playing with his many Dalmatians and Labs through the years, and dearly loved attending his daughter’s numerous sports and music events and was the number one fan of Shelly’s T-Bird volleyball teams.
He is survived by his wife Shelly and daughters Andie and Jessie, all of Towanda, and a sister Nancy (Colleen) Galloway of Castro Valley, CA.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister Melissa.
Memorials in his name may be made to either the Circle Foundation, 905 Main Street, Towanda 67144, and/or Great Plains Diabetes, 834 N. Socora St., Wichita 67212
