Richard Charles “Rick” Neel, age 75, of Manhattan, died January 24, 2022, at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan.
He was born September 9, 1946, in Manhattan, Kansas, the son of Charles Harvey and Pauline Bernice (Curtis) Neel. Rick grew up in Manhattan and graduated from Manhattan High School in 1964 and then from Kansas State University with a Bachelor’s degree in Psychology.
Rick served for three years six months in the United States Navy and was Honorable Discharged on September 1, 1968. He had served three tours in Vietnam and had received the National Defense Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Navy Unit Commendation Ribbon and the Vietnam Service Medal. Rick worked for Fed Ex as a computer programmer and software engineer, for the Department of Agriculture, Manhattan City Cemeteries, and for the Manhattan Fire Department as a Lt. He was also an instructor for the University of Man and had worked for Sprint in Kansas City.
He loved to travel, enjoyed attending all of nieces and nephew’s events, his schnauzer’s Woody and Opie, was a good cook and wasn’t afraid to use a ton of hot sauce, and was known as the Funky Unky to his nieces and nephews.
Survivors include his two brothers: Garry C. Neel and his wife Elaine “Ann” of Derby, KS, and Pat Neel of Wamego, KS; and many nieces, nephews and extended family.
Private family graveside services with military honors will be held at Sunrise Cemetery in Manhattan with Jol Klein officiating. A celebration of his life will be held when it is safe for everyone to be together.
