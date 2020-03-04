Richard Harvey McVay, age 73, passed away in Sun City, Arizona on March 2, 2020. He was the eldest son of Harvey L. and Marjorie A. (Altwegg) McVay, born April 8, 1946 in Junction City, Kansas.
Richard is survived by his wife of 47 years, Marcia, of the home; one brother, Larry (Kay), of Maineville, Ohio; three daughters, Natalie (Terry) Holdren of Manhattan, Kansas; Rachel (David) VanDonge of Sun City, Arizona; and Erika (Bryce) Wolfe of Chalmette, Louisiana; and nine grandchildren.
Memorials are encouraged to Rescued Not Arrested of Phoenix, AZ. www.rescuednotarrested.org. Richard, who was always a student of God’s Word, would be pleased to know that Bibles are being purchased and distributed to prison inmates in his honor.
