Richard Stephen McCauley II was born in Houston, Texas on March 30th, 1983, and passed unexpectedly into eternity on October 18th, 2022, at the age of 39.
He moved with his family from Houston to Manhattan, Kansas when he was in 3rd grade and spent most of the remainder of his life in the Manhattan area.
Richard graduated from Manhattan High School with the class of 2001. He was a talented drummer, a devoted friend, and an adventurous soul. Richard loved deeply and had many lifelong friends who will miss his unique sense of humor and his love for music.
As a child he was active in Cub Scouts, acting, musical performance, and little league baseball. Richard was a loving and articulate child who knew how to start a conversation with nearly everyone he met.
He married Jerri (Hogue) Keith in 2013 and from that former marriage, he is survived by his daughter Alexa Keith. His Father Richard S. McCauley, Mother Stacey (Blaker) Rogers, his stepfather Jason Rogers, brothers Greg, Mike, Austin, & Jon McCauley, as well as a stepbrother Jake Rogers survive him. He also leaves behind his paternal grandmother Jean McCauley, and maternal grandmother Eleanor Blaker. He will also be missed by many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
His beloved grandfathers, Dick McCauley and John Blaker preceded him in passing.
A private memorial service will be held at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Manhattan, Kansas on December 10, 2022, at 11 am.
His ashes will be interred at a later date with his beloved “Papa” in Wayzata, Minnesota.
