Richard Marden, 65, died March 20 at The University of Kansas Medical Center in Kansas City, Missouri following complications from emphysema. Funeral services will be postponed in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic until large gatherings are deemed safe.
Richard was born September 16, 1954 in Keats, Kansas, the youngest of nine, to Evelyn and Edgar Marden. He served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War and had a successful career thereafter as a carpenter. He married Amber Marden on June 13, 1987. On February 6, 1990 they welcomed their only son, Jesse Marden. Richard was a lifelong resident of Riley County, Kansas and was well known throughout Riley, Manhattan, and Keats as a skilled carpenter. In his spare time he enjoyed reading, completing word puzzles, and golfing.
His family paid this tribute to him, “Richard was one of the most intelligent and capable self-educated individuals around. His skill in carpentry was unmatched by many who have studied the subject for years in school, and his passion for reading was unparalleled by many who are experts in literature. His helpful nature and intelligent personality will be sorely missed.”
He is survived by his wife, Amber, his son, Jesse, his brothers, Pat and Grady, and his sister, Marcia.
Richard has been cremated and we will have a service and his ashes will be laid to rest at the veterans cemetery at a later date not to be determined as of yet.
