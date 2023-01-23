Richard “Dick” Edward Lee (80) passed away on January 20, 2023. He was a resident of Lake Ridge, VA at the time of his death.

Dick was born September 29, 1942, in East Stroudsburg, PA to Howard Jay Lee and Elsie Cecilia (Fairclough) Lee. During his youth, he and his family lived in Augsburg, Germany and Verdun, France following his father’s military assignments. From youth to his early career, he was an active member of the Boy Scouts of America.

