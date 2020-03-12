Richard Leroy Knapp passed away on March 8, 2020.
He was born on September 30, 1935 in Manhattan, Kansas, the son of William “Buck” Knapp and Wilma (Rosencutter) Knapp.
Richard and wife Ruby moved to Baytown, Texas in 1964, and later to Crockett, Texas upon retirement.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Ruby, son Steve Jensen and grandson Conner Pitkin.
Survivors include daughters: Kim Pitkin, Toni Knapp, Kelly Schultz and Kerri Tucker and son Johnny Spain.
Richard was the oldest of five siblings, Latreva Schall, Dian Olson, Francine Bostick and David Knapp.
A memorial service will be held in Crocket, Texas at a later date. Go to CrespoAndJirrels.com for updated information.
