Richard Johnson Dec 19, 2022

Richard A. Johnson, 74, of Frankfort, KS, passed away Sunday, December 18, 2022, at the Frankfort Community Care Home. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday December 20, 2022, at Padden Funeral Chapel in Frankfort. Rev. Jeremy Henderson will officiate. Visitation will be an hour before the funeral service. Arrangements by Padden Funeral Chapel, Frankfort, KS.
