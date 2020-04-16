Richard W. Harris, age 93, of Ogden, died Wednesday April 15, 2020 in Ogden.
He was born on February 21. 1927.
Complete obituary information will be announced by the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
Updated: April 16, 2020 @ 12:42 pm
