Richard Warren Harris, age 93, of Ogden, died Wednesday April 15, 2020 at his residence in Ogden.
He was born on February 21, 1927 in Boonesville, Mississippi, the son of John and Elizabeth Harris. At the age of 13 he went to live with his aunt in Kansas City, Richard joined the United States Navy at the age of 17 and served his country during WWII.
Richard was united in marriage to Etta “Pearl” Price. She preceded him in death.
Richard and Pearl loved to travel as often as they could over the years. His time with Pearl and his family was his favorite part of his life. He also loved to go camping, boating, and scouting. He loved to do woodworking and also help with building many of the family homes.
In addition to his wife Pearl, he also was preceded in death by his siblings; Wilfred, Agnus, Mable, Betty, Florence and Sara.
Richard is survived by his children; Ron (Lorraine) Harris, Don (Tami) Harris, Karen Sue (Greg) Brown; his eight grandchildren: Craig (Angie) Busch, Dawn (Niki) Brown, Richard (Brianna) Harris, Ross (Reanna) Harris, Kasey (Scott) Runyan, Ryann Dupre, TJ (Diana) Harris, and Kourtney Brown; and also his nine great-grandchildren.
A private family graveside service will be held at the St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Ogden.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Accord Hospice. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.