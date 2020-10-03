Richard H. “Harv” Hawley, age 84, of Waterville, passed away at Bryan Medical Center West in Lincoln, Nebraska on Thursday, October 1, 2020. Viewing is from noon to 8:00 pm, Wednesday, with visitation between 6:30 and 8:00 pm, at Terry-Christie Funeral Home in Waterville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at are at 10:00 am, Thursday, October 8, 2020, at St. Monica, St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Blue Rapids. Burial is at Riverside Cemetery in Waterville. www.terrychristiefuneralhome.com.

