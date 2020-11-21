Richard Martin Gibson, Sr., age 70 of Riley, passed away October 24, 2020 at the Via Christi Village in Manhattan.
He was born on October 28, 1949 in Oakland, California, the son of Richard George and Joan (Drummard) Gibson.
On November 12, 1993, he married Susan Abbott. She survives of the home.
He worked for the Boston Herald for 15 years before moving to Manhattan and owning Wildcat Taxi in Manhattan for 7 years and many other jobs in between.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by five sons, Richard M. Gibson, Jr. of Greenville, South Carolina, Frank Gibson of Riley, Sean Gibson of Riley, Christopher Gibson of Florida and Ron Abbott of Manhattan; seven daughters, Cynthia Gibson of Junction City, Shannon Getchus of Derry, New Hampshire, Jennifer Clemons of Springfield, Massachusetts, Stephanie Owens of Lowell, Massachusetts, Ashley Hinshaw of Junction City, Haley Gibson of Tallahassee, Florida and Lindsay Owens of Fort Myers, Florida; 25 grandchildren, including Chelsea Gibson of Tallahassee, Florida that he raised for 16 years; four great grandchildren and one brother, Michael Gibson
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A graveside service will be held at a later date in the Riley Cemetery. The Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
A memorial may be made to the Richard Gibson Memorial Fund. Contributions may be left in care of the Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.apfunerals.com.
