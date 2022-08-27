Richard (Rich) Thomas Freeman, 74, passed away on August 22, 2022 at the Good Shepherd Hospice House, Manhattan, Kansas.

Rich was born in Portsmouth, Virginia on July 30, 1948, the son of Commander John Keith Freeman and Betty Jean (Foster) Freeman. As the son of a naval officer, his early years were spent in numerous locations in the United States and abroad, including Pensacola and Jacksonville, FL; San Diego, CA; Newport, RI; Yokosuka, Japan; Tehran, Iran; and Alexandria, VA. Between kindergarten and graduation from high school at Fort Hunt High School, Alexandria, VA, Rich had attended thirteen schools.

