Richard (Rich) Thomas Freeman, 74, passed away on August 22, 2022 at the Good Shepherd Hospice House, Manhattan, Kansas.
Rich was born in Portsmouth, Virginia on July 30, 1948, the son of Commander John Keith Freeman and Betty Jean (Foster) Freeman. As the son of a naval officer, his early years were spent in numerous locations in the United States and abroad, including Pensacola and Jacksonville, FL; San Diego, CA; Newport, RI; Yokosuka, Japan; Tehran, Iran; and Alexandria, VA. Between kindergarten and graduation from high school at Fort Hunt High School, Alexandria, VA, Rich had attended thirteen schools.
Rich attended college at Ottawa University, Ottawa, KS, and Kansas State University, Manhattan, KS. While at K-State he was a member of Tau Kappa Epsilon Fraternity, and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science in 1971. During his senior year at K-State, he met Nancy Jane Anderson, a member of the neighboring sorority, Kappa Alpha Theta, and they married at Central Congregational Church in Topeka, KS on August 21, 1971.
Following graduate study in political science and grain science, Rich and Nancy moved to Orange Park, FL, where Rich began a long career in marine transportation and fuel oil supply for electric utilities in the northeastern U.S. He was employed as a boarding agent for Eller and Company, then as an oil trader in the U.S. for New England Petroleum and North American Petroleum, and then Kildair Service, Ltd., Montreal, Canada.
During their 46 years in Florida, Rich and Nancy raised a son, Patrick Keith, and daughter, Anne Kristin. As a strong supporter of Nancy’s career, they moved to Amelia Island, FL in 2003 when her job required that move, and later relocated to Gainesville, FL. They returned to Manhattan in October 2020 to be closer to their granddaughter who was then a K-State Wildcat.
Rich’s life interests centered on family, Boy Scouts, playing the banjo, bluegrass music, amateur ham radio, and World War II history. He reconnected with his TKE fraternity brothers in recent years, where he enjoyed reliving old stories of his college years.
Rich is survived by his wife, Nancy; children, Patrick (Regina) Freeman, High Springs, FL, and Anne Freeman, Manhattan, KS; and grandchildren, Hailey Pitts, Keith Freeman, Jacob Freeman, and Blair Labombarbe; his sister, Patricia L. Freeman, Orange Park, FL; brother, John K. (Ann) Freeman, Jacksonville, FL; and numerous nieces and a nephew. He was predeceased by his parents.
Rich requested cremation. A Memorial Service to celebrate Rich’s life will be held Saturday, August 27 at 10:00 a.m. at First Christian Church, 3001 Grand Mere Parkway, Manhattan, KS, with a short reception to follow. A graveside service will be held at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Topeka, KS at a later time. In lieu of flower, the family suggested donations in memory of Rich to Good Shepherd Hospice, Manhattan, KS. Contributions may be sent in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
