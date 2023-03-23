Richard (Rick) Pineda Fernandez, age 64, of Manhattan, died March 17, 2023, at Ascension Via Christi Village in Manhattan.
He was born April 7, 1958, in San Antonio, TX, the son of Fernando and Petra (Pineda Priestley)
Rick worked for the Santa Fe Railroad prior to becoming a Substance Abuse Counselor. He ran a private clinic and a childcare business in Wichita, Kansas for many years. Rick also worked for Jostens later in life.
Rick will be remembered for his love of family, sense of humor and generous nature. He was an avid fisherman, enjoyed antiquing, and cooking for friends. Rick learned gardening skills from his mother, and love of the guitar and music from his father.
Richard was preceded in death by Gina Bloomfield, mother to his son. Richard was later married to Elizabeth Hilton and had 2 daughters. They later divorced.
Rick is survived by a loving family including his three children: Sean Richards and his wife Ana of Oklahoma, Kali Malia Fernandez-Spencer and her husband Derek of Texas, Katie Fernandez of Colorado; and eight grandchildren: Camryn, Aiden, Trinity, Emerson, Leia-Rae, Preslee, Memphis and Jupiter; and his sister: Lydia French and her family of Milford, Kansas and his step-father Richard Priestley of Tecumseh, Kansas.
Cremation is planned with private family services.
