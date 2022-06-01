Richard Ray Erickson, 82, of Arkansas City passed peacefully Sunday, May 22, 2022, at the Presbyterian Manor Health Care Unit. Cremation has been effected. A Celebration of Life is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Thursday, June 2, 2022, at the Trinity Episcopal Church in Arkansas City. Burial will follow in the Memorial Lawn Cemetery. Mother Kathy Swain will officiate.
Richard was born June 30, 1939, to Donald and Rachel (Smith) Erickson in Clay Center, KS. He was a graduate of Clay Center High School, and attended Fort Hays State University prior to enlisting in the U.S. Navy. Richard served for two years aboard a minesweeper. After his honorably discharge, Richard became a State Highway Patrol Trooper for 33 years and a vin inspector for 9 years.
On June 11, 1966, Richard married Nancy Beth Defenbaugh. To this union they had one son, Roderick Ray Erickson. Richard was a longtime member of the Arkansas City Lions’ Club, having been a Lion for a total of more than 50 years. He was an avid K-State fan, Big 12 fan, Kansas City Chiefs fan, and Kansas City Royals fan. Richard was also a long time Episcopalian, having served on the vestry in Marysville, KS, Manhattan, KS, and Arkansas City, KS. He will be missed by many close friends and family.
Survivors include his wife Nancy of the home; son Roderick Erickson of Arkansas City, KS; sisters Sharon Eggen and husband Dale of Arkansas City; Joanne Lindberg and husband Larry of Savonburg, KS; Susan Tobin and husband Ken of Stillwater, OK; a brother and sister-in-law Fred and Nancy Defenbaugh of Baldwin, KS; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, a cousin, and numerous aunts and uncles.
A memorial has been established for the Trinity Episcopal Church, Good Shepherd Hospice, or the Presbyterian Manor. Contributions may be made through the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of the Rindt-Erdman Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences may be made at www.rindt-erdman.com.
