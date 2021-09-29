Richard A. Ellner, 73, of Manhattan, KS, passed away on Sept. 27, 2021, with his loving family at his side.
Richard was born Nov. 25, 1947, in Jamaica, NY, to Abraham and Mildred (Slobidinski) Ellner. He grew up in Hollis and Massapequa, NY. He spent his childhood playing baseball, lacrosse, and hockey on the local ponds.
Richard married Kathy Sweet on March 28, 1971. The couple melded their Jewish and Catholic customs and shared the joys of each with their family and friends. Together with family, they celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary this year.
After attending Windham College, Richard spent his life in the family lumber business, working his way from buyer to manager, and later becoming president of an international door and millwork company. Although he spent most of his career traveling internationally, Richard and Kathy moved to Hiawatha, KS, in 1977 where they raised their two sons and he served as general manager of Flair Fold Inc.
Richard never met a stranger. If he wasn’t chatting about his beloved Jayhawks, Chiefs, Yankees, or Rangers, he was entertaining friends and family on his boat. You could always find him with one or two of his many dogs and cats. He was also an avid golfer and tennis player. However, his greatest pride and joy was watching and cheering on his sons and grandchildren.
Richard is survived by his wife, Kathy, of the home; two sons: Andrew and wife, Jonann, of Olathe, KS, and Mark and wife, Jill, of Manhattan, KS; five grandchildren: Marcus, Avery, Macie, Zac, and Miles; brother Marty Ellner of Hiawatha, KS and sister Vicki Ellner of New York. He was preceded in death by his parents Abraham and Mildred Ellner, and brother Larry Ellner.
A private family service will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be left to either The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research or Riley County Humane Society.
The Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502, is assisting the family with the funeral arrangements. ymlfuneralhome.com
