Richard Dean Roepke, 81, passed away peacefully at his home Saturday, September 26, 2020.
He was the son of Helen Irene (Eikenhorst) Roepke and Vernon Phillip Roepke and was born October 18, 1938 in Manhattan Kansas. Dick was a lifelong Manhattan resident and graduated from Manhattan High School in 1957. He attended Kansas State University and joined the IBEW Local 226 Apprentice Program to become a licensed electrician. He was the outstanding apprentice for his local and second in the state of Kansas when he completed his apprenticeship.
He worked for various building companies until he retired at age 55. Dick spent many years as an active member of the Manhattan Elks Lodge where he was an officer and is a member of American Legion Post 17 in Manhattan.
While attending youth group in seventh grade at First Methodist Church, Dick spotted a young girl that caught his eye. He always told his family that he knew right away that this was the girl that he wanted to marry, and on October 1, 1961, he married Susan Ellen Schrenk. She survives.
Dick and Sue shared a rich and full life together. They were best friends and enjoyed many adventures and in 1998 when Sue retired, they sold all their worldly possessions and embarked on 13 years of living full time in a motorhome and fulfilling a life-long dream of travels returning to Manhattan in 2012. Dick bought his first boat at age eighteen and camping with both families were a part of most weekends. They were avid KSU athletic fans and became season ticket holders in 1968, when the new football stadium was built. They also held season tickets for men’s basketball and spent many happy years attending games. They could often be found attending Manhattan High School sporting events and Dick, along with his brother and father, spent many happy decades bowling on a team together.
Dick never met a stranger and was happiest when hosting gatherings that brought together his friends and family. He had a knack for storytelling and a laugh that filled a room.
Dick is survived by one brother, Duane Eugene Roepke of Casa Grande, AZ, and two sisters, Marilyn Glee (Roepke) Davidson of Westminster CO and Patricia Sue (Roepke) Pruett of Topeka, KS, along with two nephews and six nieces and several great and great-great nieces and nephews. A celebration of life is being planned for a later date.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions can be made to Manhattan-Ogden Public Schools Foundation, Accord Hospice or the charity of your choice in his memory and sent to Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Ave., Manhattan, KS 66502
