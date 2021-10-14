Richard Allen Cummings, age 75, of Manhattan, passed away July 24, 2021, at Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan.
He was born July 7, 1946, in Mayetta, the son of John W. and Viola (Jones) Cummings.
Richard lived in Mayetta and Manhattan.
He was a member of Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Manhattan and the Knights of Columbus.
Richard worked as a custodian at Kansas State University until his retirement.
He married Shirley M. Biery at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Mayetta on August 24, 1968. They had one daughter Gloria M. Cummings.
Richard is survived by his wife Shirley M. Cummings and daughter Gloria of Manhattan; his sister Mary Ann Waltman of Topeka; his brothers: Theodore Cummings of Washington, and Anthony Cummings of Topeka; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; four sisters: Theresa Prochish, Anna Cummings, Margaret Shafer and Vera Cummings; and five brothers: John, Francis, Cornelius, Gerald and Leonard Cummings.
A Celebration of Richard’s Life will be held at 10:00 A.M. Thursday, October 14th, at Via Christi Village Chapel with Deacon Larry Erpelding officiating. Mask will be required at the service. Private family inurnment will be in Sunrise Cemetery in Manhattan. The services may be viewed through the funeral home Facebook page.
Memorial contributions may be made to Ascension Via Christi Village. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502.
