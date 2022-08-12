Richard Robert Callahan, age 86, of Blue Springs, MO, passed away on August 8, 2022, following a short battle with cancer.

Richard was born April 19, 1936, in Manhattan, Kansas, to Robert James and Maxine Elizabeth (Van Dusen) Callahan. Richard married his wife of 57 years, Willetta M. Littrell on September 17, 1954. She preceded him in death on January 17, 2012. Richard was again blessed when he married Julie Pigg on December 15, 2013, in Blue Springs, MO.

