Richard Francis (Dick) Burke, 67, of Manhattan, passed away early Saturday morning, August 8th, at the Good Shepherd Hospice House.
Richard was born in Manhattan, KS on March 18, 1953, the son of the late Francis Joseph and Mavis Eileen (Bowker) Burke. He attended the Manhattan Catholic Schools from 1st thru 8th grade, and 9th grade was at the Manhattan Junior High.
Richard received his GED in 1985. Richard was a member of the Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Manhattan, for many years he was very active at the Adoration Chapel; belonged to the Knights of Columbus, was a Minister of Hospitality and Liturgy Committee. He was employed as a Maintenance Supervisor at the Manhattan High East Campus and also with the City of Manhattan- Streets Department.
Richard was survived by two sisters; Janet M. (Duane) Sells, of Manhattan; Karen E (Kenneth) McVey, also of Manhattan; a brother, Steven J Burke, of Manhattan; 3 nieces, Christina Sells, Amber Cole and Kelli(Nick) Moran; 4 nephews, Robert(Missy) Burke, David Sells, Kyle McVey, and Daniel Sells; 6 great-nieces, 6 great-nephews, and 5 great-great nieces and nephew. Richard is preceded in death by his parents; 2 brothers; Don Burke and John Burke who died in infancy.
A vigil service will be at 7:00 pm on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at the funeral home, the family will receive friends prior to the vigil with Covid-19 precautions. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 am on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at the Seven Dolors Catholic Church with Fr. Kerry Ninemire officiating. Graveside services will follow at the Sunrise Cemetery.
The family request donations be made to Seven Dolors Catholic Church, Catholic School, or Food Pantry. Contributions may be sent to the church or the funeral home.
Carlson's Irvin-Parkview Funeral Home and Cremation are assisting the family with arrangements. To send an online condolence visit their website www.irvinparkview.com.
