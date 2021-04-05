Rhonda Joy 'Andersen' McCabe joined our Lord on March 30th, 2021 at Via Christi Hospital, after her battle with MG.
She was born on December 11th, 1956 in Ellsworth, Kansas. The daughter of Clayton "Pete" Andersen and Joy Lockhart. She graduated from Manhattan High School in 1974. She worked at K-State Student Union Bookstore from 1982-1995, then transferred to the K-State I.D Center as the Asst. Manager. She then retired in 2019 after 36 years with KSU. Rhonda and Gary united in marriage on July 19th, 1995 here in Manhattan, KS.
Rhonda loved to quilt! She was an active member of the Prairie Star Quilt Guild. She and Gary enjoyed their time Geocaching, which took them on many fun adventures.
She also adored spending time with all her 6 grandkids, as much as she could.
She is proceeded in death by her parents, her brother Mike, her daughter Robin, and her grand twins- Brexton & Jordan.
Survivors include her husband Gary McCabe Manhattan, KS; her son Mike (Marian) Burse of Houston, TX; daughter Tara (Nick) Marden of Manhattan, KS. Step son Ethan (Chelsea) McCabe; Blue Springs, MO.
Her sister Linda (Woody) Vincent of Fallon, NV; brother Rick (Sherry) Andersen of Reading, KS; sister-in-law Rita Andersen; Emporia, KS. Six grandchildren, many cousins, nieces and nephews and other family members.
The family will greet friends during a visitation on Thursday April 8, 2021 from 6:30 until 8:00 p.m. at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home in Manhattan.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday April 9, 2021 at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Chapel in Manhattan, with the Rev. Ben Duerfeldt officiating. Interment will follow in the Sunrise Cemetery in Manhattan.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Rhonda McCabe Memorial Fund. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website www.ymlfuneralhome.com
