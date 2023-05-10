Rhonda Lynn (Frantz) Bergsten was called home to be with the Lord on Monday evening, May 8, 2023. 

Rhonda was born in Springville, New York on April 28, 1953 to Frederick and Marie Frantz. She grew up in the small town of Colden, NY. She graduated from Griffith Institute and Central School of Springville in 1971. She attended college at Concordia College in Bronxville, NY before moving to Kansas. 

