Rex E. Bugbee, age 65, Medicine Lodge, KS, died August 25, 2020, following a rodeo arena accident in Guymon, OK. He was employed by Frontier Rodeo as a PRCA pickup man. A large western Celebration of Life was held September 3, 2020, in the Medicine Lodge Rodeo Arena including 150 on horseback.
Bugbee was born and raised in Emporia, KS, by parents Bill and Marla Bugbee. He created custom leather products, loved playing cards, hunting, skiing and “visiting”.
Bugbee is survived by wife Teri; son Josh (wife Kimberlee, grandchildren Ila and Tripp) Bugbee, Manhattan, KS and son Jay (fiancé Ashley Watt) Bugbee, Goddard, KS; sisters Linda Cline Burton ( Pat), Windsor, CO and Karen Armbrust (John), Manhattan, KS; brother-in-law Don Neighbors ( Raelene), Orlando, OK. Special uncle to Trent (Laura) Armbrust family, Manhattan, KS; and Kevin (Robyn) Armbrust family, St. Louis, MO, and many other nieces and nephews.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.