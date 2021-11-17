Reva was born Dec. 30, 1924, the daughter of Elizabeth (Luthi) and Charles Thurlow. She was a native of the Wakefield area, graduated with the class of 1942 from Dickinson County Community High School in Chapman and attended Kansas State College, pursuing her passion for horticulture. On May 12, 1946, she married Dean Hoffman and farmed alongside Dean for more than 60 years. Reva taught country school in Clay and Dickinson counties for four years prior to her marriage. Although she didn’t complete a college degree, she was a life-long learner and saw to it her four children each graduated from Kansas State University.
Reva is survived by sons Dan (Linda) of Edmond, Okla., and Gary of Scottsbluff, Neb.; daughters Deanna (Dee) Weeda (Monty Starlin) of Creston, Iowa, and Sally (Tim) Stroda of Manhattan; grandchildren Matt (Jenn) Hoffman of St. Augustine, Fla., Daniel (Jenni) Hoffman of Abilene, Cameron Weeda of Creston, Candace Weeda Strobbe (Chet) of Cascade, Mont., Jacob (Chelsea) Stroda of Randolph and Wade Stroda of Newton, as well as four great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband in 2015, parents, a sister, five brothers and an infant granddaughter.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in Reva’s name to Dickinson County 4-H, the Wakefield Museum or Chapman Valley Manor and dropped off or sent in care of Londeen-Overlease Funeral Chapel, Box 411, Chapman, KS 67431.
