Reta Louise Shipley Newman was born in Newkirk, Oklahoma, on December the 6th, 1931. The second of eight children to Frank and Vida Shipley. Her father was a long-time pastor for the Free Methodist Church in the Oklahoma Conference. He also did evangelistic work. As a result, their family lived in many places in Oklahoma. The longest being Enid Oklahoma.

Attending one of those Churches was a gentleman named Leland Newman. In 1952 Leland and Reta were united in Marriage. They had four Sons, Milton Linn, Leland Eugene, Bent Lee, and Kevin Jay. Reta was a homemaker and spent her time raising their children. In 1969 Leland was employed by “Graves Truck Line’ and they moved to Manhattan Kansas. It was here that Reta opened a Ceramic Shop in their home. She taught Ceramic lessons for 24 years. She and Leland also sold their handmade pottery to many of the Florists in the surrounding Cities for 16 years until they retired in 1993.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.