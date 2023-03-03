Reta Louise Shipley Newman was born in Newkirk, Oklahoma, on December the 6th, 1931. The second of eight children to Frank and Vida Shipley. Her father was a long-time pastor for the Free Methodist Church in the Oklahoma Conference. He also did evangelistic work. As a result, their family lived in many places in Oklahoma. The longest being Enid Oklahoma.
Attending one of those Churches was a gentleman named Leland Newman. In 1952 Leland and Reta were united in Marriage. They had four Sons, Milton Linn, Leland Eugene, Bent Lee, and Kevin Jay. Reta was a homemaker and spent her time raising their children. In 1969 Leland was employed by “Graves Truck Line’ and they moved to Manhattan Kansas. It was here that Reta opened a Ceramic Shop in their home. She taught Ceramic lessons for 24 years. She and Leland also sold their handmade pottery to many of the Florists in the surrounding Cities for 16 years until they retired in 1993.
Leland and Reta were both active members of The Free Methodist Church working in many tasks of the church. Reta taught Sunday school for 50 years, was Sunday School Superintendent for several years as well as the Director of the Children’s Department while raising her family.
Reta loved all kinds of sewing and Crafts. She loved doing things with her hands. She
had lots of Hobbies and enjoyed sharing them with other people. One of her best-loved hobbies was making Quilts. All of her Great Grandchildren got a quilt made by Reta as well as other crafts she made.
Reta is a member of the “Daughters of the American Revolution”. Reta enjoyed her family and looked forward to getting them together. She has 11 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren.
Preceding her in death are her husband, parents, 3 sisters Bonnie, Betty, and Alice, and 3 brothers Gene, Merlin, and Verlyn. One brother Vern and four sons and their wives survive her, Linn and Linda of Wamego, Eugene, and Cindy of St. George, Brent and Linda of Louisiana Mo, and Kevin and Kathy of Lees Summit Mo.
Memorials may be sent to the funeral home and will go to the Free Methodist Great Plains Refuse Camp to help young kids attend church camp.
For more information or to send an email condolence, visit the funeral home website at irvinparkview.com. Arrangements with Carlson's Irvin-Parkview Funeral Home and Cremation.
