Renzie M. Poe, Jr, 91, of Manhattan, KS (most recently Home of the Flint Hills, St. George, KS) passed away on Wednesday, January 6, 2021.
He was born in Kennedy, Alabama on October 6, 1929, to Isadora (Washington) and Renzie M. Poe, Sr. He attended Alabama A&M before joining the U.S. Army in 1951.
Renzie was in the military for 32 years and served in both the Korean and Vietnam Wars. Renzie retired from Ft. Riley in 1983 as a Chief Warrant Officer 4.
On January 26, 1957, he married Lula Marie (Madison) Poe in Newbern, AL. Renzie and Lula were married 55 years before she passed away in 2012.
He was a longtime member of Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Manhattan, the V.F.W., Pearce-Keller American Legion No. 17, Retired Officers, and the MOAA.
Renzie is survived by his children: Janevelyn Y. Poe of Manhattan, Renzie (Terri) Poe, III of Wamego, Kelvin (Cindy) Poe of Wamego, and a step-daughter Theresa (Willie) Stinson of Oakland, CA, seven grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.
A funeral mass will be held in Manhattan on Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at 10:00 AM at Seven Dolors Catholic Church followed with the burial service at Kansas Veterans Cemetery, Manhattan. Virtual service can be viewed online on Carlson’s Irvin-Parkview Funeral Home & Cremation Facebook page. Visitation will be on Monday, January 18, 2021 from 6 till 8 PM at Carlson’s Irvin-Parkview Funeral Home and Cremation.
Memorials in his name can be made to Seven Dolors Catholic Church or Home of the Flint Hills.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Carlson’s Irvin-Parkview Funeral Home and Cremation.
