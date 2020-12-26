Regina Ann Irvine, age 79, of Manhattan, died Tuesday December 22, 2020 at the Stormont-Vail Health Center in Topeka.
Regina was born on August 9, 1941 in Walker, Kansas, the daughter of Edward and Caroline (Hammerschmidt) Schrant. She grew up in the and attended local school and graduated from Gorham High School in Gorham, Kansas with the class of 1959.
On January 7, 1961 in Gorham, she was united in marriage to Thomas Irvine. This coming January they would have celebrated 60 years of marriage together. Tom survives at their home in Manhattan.
Regina was a member of the Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Manhattan. She worked at Seven Dolors School lunchroom as the baker and milk lady for 30 years, helping prepare and serve lunches for the school kids. She also enjoyed to volunteer time at the church budget shop and with Good Shepherd Homecare and Hospice.
Regina loved spending time at the Riley County Seniors’ Service Center in Manhattan. She loved horses and her dogs, especially her “Little Lady”.
Regina was preceded in death by her son, Anthony “Tony” Irvine September, 2009. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Norman Schrant, and sister-in-law Armela Schrant.
In addition to her husband Tom, she is survived by her daughter, Joanne Reed (Joe) of Manhattan; her grandchildren, Kasey Reed (Laurynn) and Marlena Hunley (Gates) and 3 great-grandchildren, Melea, Rebecca Grace and Clara Ann. Also, her siblings: Fran Schroeder (Bud) of Prescott, Arizona, Everett Schrant (Alice) of Gorham, Kansas, Vernon Schrant of Harper, Kansas, and her sister-in-law Bernita Schrant of Victoria, Kansas.
The family will greet friends during a visitation from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. Wednesday December 30, 2020 at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home in Manhattan.
A Parish Vigil Service will be held at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday following the visitation on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Private Inurnment will be held at a later date at the St. Patrick’s – Lake Elbow Community in Manhattan.
Memorial contributions in memory of Regina are suggested to the Good Shepherd Homecare and Hospice House or the Seven Dolors Catholic Church. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com
