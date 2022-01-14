Reagan Hupp died on January 10 in Scottsdale, AZ. Her family and friends will gather for a memorial celebration of Reagan’s life at 10:30 a.m. on January 22 at Grace Baptist Church, 2901 Dickens Avenue, followed by a luncheon. Guests can feel free to bring a soup or Reagan-inspired item to the meal.
Reagan was born on September 25, 1973 in Wichita to Edward and Susan Thompson. She and her sister, Heather, spent their growing-up years in Iran, Houston, and London due to Ed’s architectural profession. As a young girl, Reagan responded to God and began experiencing a joyful love for Jesus. In fact, her early decision prompted her father to also become a Christian — the first example of numerous times Reagan consciously or unconsciously influenced others to follow God more fully.
Later, as a freshman at the University of Kansas, Reagan fully surrendered to Jesus as her King and her life radically shifted as a result. After graduation, Reagan married Jonathan Hupp on June 8, 1996, and they began working together as campus ministers. Later, with three children aged four and younger, the family moved to Manhattan to start Called to Greatness, a ministry to college students. Over the next five years, the family moved between cities five times, reaching out to young people and opening their home. In 2004, they returned to Manhattan to help launch and lead Bluemont Church. During the ensuing years, Reagan poured her life into and helped mentor numerous people from around the world, especially young women.
Though becoming a mother hadn’t occupied much of Reagan’s imagination when she was young, it became a passionate and central focus of her adult life. Reagan raised five children: Adam (Detroit, MI), Anna (Laramie, WY), Cade (Ames, IA), Ian and Amsie (Manhattan, KS). Their ages currently range from 11 to 24.
After Reagan was diagnosed with advanced lung cancer in February 2021, she fought valiantly for life, motivated by her desire to serve others. Though Reagan was a fighter, she contended in unexpected ways. She thought of the phrase “Strong like a Butterfly” to describe her personality and approach, and many friends and family members wore t-shirts bearing this catchphrase to support her.
Reagan embodied grace and beauty throughout her life, combining her gentle influence on others with her knack for pointed one-liners. More than anything else, Reagan’s family and friends will remember her love, which manifested in authentic attention and care for others.
Reagan’s parents, sister, husband, children, and others remember a life that embraced “lightness” while fully acknowledging the heaviness of physical struggle and emotional pain. From this place, Reagan chose to bring the answer of the Good News of Jesus into the darkness and brokenness of the world.
The family is deeply grateful for the innumerable ways people have supported them during the past year. If desired, memorial gifts can be given to the Called to Greatness K-State Campus House Fund. Flowers and/or contributions may also be left in care of Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com.
