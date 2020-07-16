Raymond L. Woods, 76, of Manhattan, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka, KS from complications the day after by-pass surgery. Ray was born on January 31, 1944 to Max and Dorothy (Ginbey) Woods in Garnett, KS. He was married to Muriel Noel on August 22, 1964.
Ray graduated from Garnett High School and from Emporia State University where he earned a Masters in School Administration. Ray taught for three years in Cottonwood Falls, KS, followed by serving as an elementary principal in Onaga, KS, Holton, KS and Manhattan, KS —as principal at Ogden for 10 years followed by Marlatt where he finished his public school career. Ray loved working with the children and teachers. He always said that he had the very best job in Public Education. After retiring in 1998, he was a part-time instructor in the Education Department at KSU, where he enjoyed working with 1st and 2nd year Education majors.
Ray’s hobbies were fishing, reading, gardening and traveling, and he especially enjoyed spending time with his family. He enjoyed following the sports activities of his three grandchildren and texting or FaceTiming when he couldn’t be with them in person. For the last eleven years Ray and Muriel spent the winter months at New Smyrna Beach, FL where they made good friendships with some very special people.
Ray was preceded in death by his parents, daughter Julie Bissey and in-laws Loren and Alberta Noel.
He is survived by his wife Muriel, daughter Jodie Bartelson (Chad) and grandson Cameron of Oxford, KS, son-in-law Jeff Bissey and grandchildren Brett and Leah of Longwood, FL, one brother, Ken (Harriett) Woods of Ottawa, KS, sister-in-law Rhonda (Mark) Thornburrow of Manhattan, KS and brothers-in-law Kent Noel of Sarasota, FL and Gregg (Sherri) Noel of Talmage, KS as well as nieces, and nephews and many, many friends.
Ray loved his family deeply and will be be remembered by his family and friends as an educator, an encourager, and a friend to many who, among other things, will remember him for his willingness to help in any way and his great sense of humor.
Due to the COVID Pandemic, no public service will be held.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to the Flint Hills Breadbasket, YES Fund, Manhattan Public Library or a charity of your choice. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
