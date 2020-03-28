Raymond Lee Nelson, age 89 of Riley, passed away Friday, March 27, 2020 at the Leonardville Nursing Home.
Respect calls may be made between 9:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at the Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home.
A private family funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at the Walsburg Lutheran Church. A graveside service will immediately follow the funeral service in the Walsburg Cemetery.
Additional obituary information will be announced later by the Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.apfunerals.com.
