Raymond L. Feldkamp, 97, of Manhattan, KS, died Friday, May 6, 2022, at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, May 10 at St. John's Catholic Church in Hanover, followed by a vigil service at 7 p.m.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, May 11 at St. John's Catholic Church. Father Joseph Kieffer, Father Don Zimmerman and Deacon Buzz Harris will officiate. Janet Fritschi will be the organist. The songs will include “On Eagles Wings”, “Worthy Is the Lamb”, “Amazing Grace” and “Ave Maria”.
The pallbearers are Ryan Gerstner, Brad Feldkamp, Jeff Morel, Nick Nowak, Matthew Feldkamp, Jacob Feldkamp and Alex Feldkamp.
Burial will be in the church cemetery with military honors provided by the Hanover American Legion Post 306.
Raymond was born southwest of Seneca, KS on February 26, 1925to Frederick and Dorothea (Olberding) Feldkamp. He was united in marriage to Anne Ludmilla Sedlacek, daughter of John J., Sr., and Catherine (Jedlicka) Sedlacek, on August 22, 1950, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Hanover. Rev. Henry T. Gesenhues officiated their wedding.
Raymond served in the U.S. Army Quartermaster Corps during World War II and the Korean conflict. Before going into the service he was a contractor for soil conservation and with his brother built the first government pond in Nemaha County. After the service he farmed and was a stock man raising registered Herefords. During the wintertime he laid carpet at Sedlacek’s furniture store and after retiring he worked at his son’s furniture store for many years.
Raymond loved sports and played first base on the Baileyville and Seneca baseball teams. He also enjoyed bowling, football, basketball and watching the Royals and Chiefs.
He was a member of Seneca V.F.W Post 7458, Hanover American Legion Post 306, Hanover Knights of Columbus and St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Manhattan.
Raymond was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Carmelita Koch and Cynthia Koch; brothers, Leander Feldkamp, Conrad “Con” Feldkamp, Lloyd Feldkamp, Elmer Feldkamp; and two grandchildren, Michael Gerstner and Garrett Feldkamp.
Survivors include his wife of 71 years, Anne; children, Jeanie (Dan) Gerstner, Kansas City, MO, John (Sandi) Feldkamp, Manhattan, Dr. Tim Feldkamp, Kansas City, MO, Marilyn (Randy) Morel, Lenexa, Mike (Kate) Feldkamp, Lenexa, Debbie (Brett) Nowak, McPherson, Gregg (Jeannie) Feldkamp, Janesville, MN, Mark (Julia) Feldkamp, Olathe, David (Tammy) Feldkamp, Manhattan; brother, Richard Feldkamp, Baileyville; 29 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren.
A memorial fund has been established to St. John's Catholic School. Contributions may be sent in care of the Hanover Mortuary, Hanover, KS.
