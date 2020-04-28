Wamego – Raymond “Dale” Snapp, age 90, of Wamego, KS passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020 at his home.
Private funeral services will be held Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Stewart Funeral Home of Wamego, with a private burial service held at Westmoreland City Cemetery. Dale will lie-in-state at the funeral home Friday, May 1 st from 1:00 - 5:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family has suggested memorials to Wamego Community Foundation – Veteran’s Memorial, or the Wamego High School Honor Flight, and may be left in care of Stewart Funeral Home, P.O. Box 48, Wamego, KS 66547. Online condolences may also be left at www.stewartfuneralhomes.com
