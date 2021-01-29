Raymond Lynn Bull, 76, of Clay Center, passed away on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka.
He was born on November 13, 1944 in Clay Center, the son of Maynard Leroy and Irene Adeline (Hatfield) Bull.
On August 8, 1965, he was married to Ardes Baker. They later divorced.
Raymond was a bookkeeper for several businesses through the years including Orr’s Furniture City, Gibert Grain, Skinner Motors and Dick Edwards.
He is survived by his two children, Jennifer Shivers of Clay Center and Aaron Bull of Clay Center; one brother, Richard Bull (Mary Jo) of Clay Center; one sister, Virginia Lilley (Eugene) of Longford; five grandchildren, Bralyn Bull, Cameron Stockton, Nicole Zayas and husband Carlos, Nathaniel Stockton and Colton Shivers and two great grandchildren, Carlos and Karina Zayas.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Respect calls may be made from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m Monday, February 1, 2021 at the Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at the Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Rose Meron Cemetery at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
A memorial may be made to the Raymond Bull Memorial Fund to be designated at later date and left in care of the Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home.
