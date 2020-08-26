Raymond Delno Blankley, 79, of Louisville, Kansas, died Tuesday, August 25, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am, Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at Campanella-Evans Mortuary in Wamego. A visitation, Monday from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm. Memorials to Land of Purple Paws or Elara Caring Hospice.
