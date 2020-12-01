Rayford “Ray” Willingham, age 92, of Sylvan Grove, Kansas, died Thursday November 26, 2020.
He was born on March 15, 1928 in Love County, Overbrook, Oklahoma, the son of John Martin and Mary Clara (Brawley) Willingham. Ray attended schools in the area and went to Meadowbrook High School in Love County, Oklahoma. Ray then went to and graduated from the Tulsa Barber College in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
On February 20, 1949 in Manhattan, he was united in marriage to Lucille Gier. She survives at their home in Sylvan Grove.
Ray served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. He then worked as a barber for many years and then he also owned and operated a bicycle repair shop for 6 years before retiring.
He and Lu moved to Sylvan Grove when he retired in 1991. He spent many days fishing on Lake Wilson.
Ray was preceded in death by his son Kim Dong Chan Willingham and his grandson, Justin Lee Willingham.
In addition to his wife Ray is survived by his children, Pate Wayne Willingham (Judy) of Manhattan and Mark Willingham of Las Vegas, Nevada and also his daughter-in-law, Young Hoi Willingham of Manhattan. Also, his grandchildren: Timothy Ray Willingham (Kate), Steven Kim Willingham (Minah), Jon Young Willingham, Chantel Lea Vogel (David), Alia Page Nicholson (Derek), Dalton Duane Willingham, Alicia Sailors Willingham and his 14 great-grandchildren; his siblings, Imogene Gentry, Bobby Jo Willingham, Nona Ruth Kucharski, Harold Dean Willingham, Martin Junior Willingham, and Mary Lou Hensley.
Graveside Services will be private the Valley View Memorial Gardens in Manhattan.
Memorial contributions are suggested in memory of Ray to the Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Sylvan Grove, The Lutheran Hour Radio, or the Sylvan Senior Center.
Contributions may be sent in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
