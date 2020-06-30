Ray Gene Sawyers, age 71, of Manhattan, died June 27, 2020, at Good Shepherd Homecare & Hospice in Manhattan, surrounded by his family.
He was born March 7, 1949, in Duncan, Oklahoma, the son of Raymond L. and Thelma Jean (Best) Sawyers.
Ray graduated from Southwestern Heights High School in Kismet, KS, and earned his bachelor’s degree from Kansas State University in 1979 in Agriculture.
He served in the United States Navy for 6 years on nuclear submarines. He later worked as a Soil Conservationist with the Soil Conservation Services for the United States Department of Agriculture. He worked as the District Conservationist in Kearney, Clay and Riley Counties from 1980 until his retirement in 1994.
Ray enjoyed fishing, hunting and playing cards and games with friends and family. He was also an avid reader. He loved spending time with his family, he had a quick wit and uncanny recollection of all things history. He was a wealth of knowledge and a storyteller extraordinaire, everyone who knew him enjoyed listening to the many stories he shared.
On November 24, 1967, in Dalhart, TX, he was married to Peggy Elliott. Ray is survived by his wife, of Manhattan. Additional survivors include his three children: Dr. Eric Sawyers and his wife Leslie of Casper, WY, Jason Sawyers and his wife Tara of Topeka, KS, and Dené Mosier and her husband Zachary of Manhattan; four granddaughters: Ashley and Ellie Sawyers, and Grace and Gabrielle Mosier; five grandpups; two Aunts, Rosa Tidwell and Inez Dodson, of Comanche, OK and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Private family graveside services will be held at the Kansas Veterans’ Cemetery at Fort Riley.
A public service will be held at a later date when everyone can attend.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Legion Post #17. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.