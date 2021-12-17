Ravi Sachdeva, 63, passed away on Tuesday, December 14th, 2021 at the Kansas City Hospice House in Kansas City, Missouri following complications due to a stroke.
Born in Shimla, India on July 11th, 1958, the middle son of a quality assurance officer and an English teacher, a passion for life, history and the natural world were instilled in Ravi from a young age.
On December 31st, 1977, Ravi moved from the bustling metropolis of New Delhi, India to the quiet college town of Manhattan, Kansas and fell in love with his new home, eventually becoming an American citizen. While working at Kansas State University Student Union, he would also go on to meet his partner in life and love, his wife, Elaine (Fazel) Sachdeva, whom he married on May 29th, 1982 and had two children, Jesse (born 1985) and Amanda (born 1991).
Ravi went on to succeed his father as the head of the family business, American Pest Management, Inc. in 2002 and led his team into a prosperous era as one of the most successful pest control companies in Kansas. Mentoring his employees was also one of his greatest passions.
Ravi is survived by his wife Elaine (Fazel) Sachdeva of Manhattan, KS, his son Jesse Sachdeva of Kansas City, MO, his daughter Amanda of New York City, NY, his brother Inder “Ben” Sachdeva of Overland Park, KS, his brother and sister-in-law Devinder Sachdeva and Nawal Sachdeva of Burlington, VT, several nieces and nephews and the countless friends who knew and loved him.
Ravi was preceded in death by his parents. Funeral and visitation services will be held at Yorgenson-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home in Manhattan, Kansas on Monday, December 20th at 6:00 PM until 7:30 PM(Visitation) and Tuesday, December 21st at 10:30 AM (Funeral). A service followed by cremation will also be held in the Kansas City area on Wednesday, December 22nd at 10:00 AM at Amos Funeral Home in Shawnee, Kansas.
In lieu of flowers the family suggest memorial contributions to the University of Kansas Medical Center Neurology Residency Program, KPCA (Kansas Pest Control Association) Scholarship Foundation, or the NPMA (National Pest Management Association) Pest Management Foundation. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.