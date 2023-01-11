The family of Randy E. Wyatt, of Manhattan, Kansas is saddened to announce his passing on Sunday, January 8, 2023, at the age of 60.
He was born January 12, 1962, in Lincoln, Nebraska, the son of George and Lilly Wyatt. He graduated from Manhattan High School in 1980. After graduation, he completed his Associate Degree at Manhattan Area Vocational Technical School. Randy then began his career as an autobody technician at Jack’s body shop and went on to dedicate 40 years to his field. During that time, he forged lifelong friendships in every body shop that he worked in.
He met the love of his life, Sandy Wyatt, in Manhattan, Kansas the fall of 1995 on a blind date. On October 26, 1999, they were married on a beach in Montego Bay, Jamaica. Together Randy and Sandy raised three children, Michael, Ashley, and Cassondra.
His true passion was spending time with his parents, siblings, wife, children, and grandchildren. He was a true creator with an unparalleled ability to make things, he could take pieces of anything and turn them into something beautiful. Randy was blessed with the gift of leaving all things better than he found them.
Randy could engage in conversation with anyone, if you needed sound advice, he always seemed to have it, or if he needed to just sit and listen, he would. His love for his family was the driving force for his whole being here on this earth. He was not only an inspiration but was also irreplaceable to everyone that knew him.
He is survived by his wife Sandy, and three children: Michael Wyatt, Ashley Behney and her husband (Derek), Cassondra Sharpe and her husband (Tyler). His grandchildren: Colton Behney (8), Kinsley Wyatt (8), Wesson Behney (6), Everett Sharpe (4), Ryder Behney (2), and Sutton Sharpe (2), his mother Lily Wyatt, his brother Terry Wyatt and his wife (Jana), his sister Connie Harrison, and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father George Wyatt.
The family will receive friends at a visitation, Saturday, January 14th from 1-2 p.m. at Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home in Manhattan.
Funeral services will be held, Saturday, January 14th at 2:00 p.m. at Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS. Immediately following the service, the procession will conclude at Valley View Cemetery, 9050 East US-24, Manhattan, KS 66502.
If you would like to send flowers, please send them to Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS.
The family suggests contributions may be made online to Wounded Warriors Family Support in Randy’s honor.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.