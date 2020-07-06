Randy A. Nivert, 67, of Manhattan, passed away Monday, June 29, 2020.
Randy was born June 9, 1953, in Fort Campbell, KY to Charlotte Irene (Allen) and Albert G Nivert.
He graduated from Manhattan High in 1971. In 1972, he began working for the City of Ogden and remained there until taking over the family business, Allen’s Market, from 1985-1997. He then spent over 20 years employed by the Manhattan-Ogden School District, where he loved being there for the kids.
Randy was an avid outdoorsman – he enjoyed golfing, fishing, hunting, and traveling and served as an Ogden Boy Scout Troop Leader. He will always be remembered for his limitless sense of humor and willingness to help anyone in need. He was a loving husband, father, and, a good friend to many people.
Randy is survived by his wife Theresa Palmer of Manhattan; his children, Randall (Tammy) Nivert, Amarillo, Tx, Jonathon (Dena) Nivert, Meriden, and Melissa (Justin) Burger, Topeka; his sister, Cynthia (Alan) Rudie, Madison, WI, his brother Tracey (Maritheresa) Nivert, Salem, OR; four granddaughters, Naomi Nivert, Lillian Nivert, Madeline Burger and Delaney Burger, and his stepchildren Michael Bruce, Richard Bruce, Justin Bruce, and Danielle Kesler. He is preceded in death by his parents Albert and Charlotte.
A Memorial Service will be held at future date.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Carlson's Irvin-Parkview Funeral Home and Cremation.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.