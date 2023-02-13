Randy Glen Hayes, 66, of Great Bend, Kansas, passed away Wednesday, February 8, 2023.
He was born June 20, 1956, in Holton, Kansas, the son of Charlie Glen and Edna L. (Conger) Hayes. He graduated from Rossville High School in Rossville, Kansas in 1974.
Randy operated Taco Hut in Manhattan, KS, then owned and operated Great Bend Taco for 37 years prior to his retirement.
Randy married Debra Croucher on June 2, 1975 in Lyndon, Kansas. They later divorced. He remarried to Lisa Winter on September 18, 1995 in Manhattan, Kansas.
Survivors include his wife, Lisa Hayes of Wichita, Kansas; sons, Brad (Brittany) Hayes of Victoria, Texas and Chris (Emily) Hayes of Topeka, Kansas; step-daughters, Jody Mikhail and Megan Winter of Wichita, Kansas; sister, Marsha Gifford of Osage City, Kansas; brothers, Richard Hayes of Vancouver, Washington and Darrell Hayes of Richland, Washington; grandchildren, Taylour Thomas, Kirsten Hayes, Lane Hayes, Calvin Hayes, Gracie Hayes, Miles Pfeiffer, Luis Pfeiffer and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Dennis L Hayes.
Randy was an avid sports fan, especially a KSU Wildcats fan. He also enjoyed fishing and antiques.
Honoring Randy’s request, cremation is planned. No services have been scheduled at this time. Dove Cremations and Funerals Southwest Chapel, 3700 SW Wanamaker Rd., Topeka, Kansas is assisting the family.
