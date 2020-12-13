Randy Gene Pultz, 62, of Manhattan, passed away on November 17th, at the VA hospital in Loma Linda, California. Randy battled ALS for the past 15 years. The viewing will be held at Murrieta Valley Funeral Home in Murrieta, California. Graveside services will be held on December 2nd at Miramar National Cemetery at 1:30 pm in San Diego, California.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy and son Curtis of Murrieta, California. Survivors also include his parents, Jerry and Vida (Skoody) Pultz; brother, Thad Pultz and Sally Avery, and brother, Sean Pultz, his wife, Vicky, niece, Haley and nephew, Zee. Randy was a longtime fan of the KC Chiefs and watched them win a Super Bowl. He graduated Manhattan High School in 1977 and was a Navy veteran.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.