Randa Lee Tessendorf passed away at his home, June 13, 2020.
Born the youngest child and only son of Gilbert and Christeen (Goddard) Tessendorf, November 29, 1953 in Westmoreland, Kansas. Randy, as many knew him, spent his childhood in the small country town of Louisville, Kansas. It was during this time in his life that he developed a passion for the Kansas Flint Hills, spending much of his time outdoors, exploring.
Randa graduated from Wamego High School in 1972 and spent his career in the construction sciences, giving him the opportunity to travel throughout the country, making friends wherever he went. No matter where his work took him, he always returned home to Kansas, the place where the people and things he loved the most were.
He found great pleasure riding his Harley on the open road and was passionate about fishing and hunting. He enjoyed music, especially many of the rock bands from the 1970`s, including those from the surrounding area. Randa enjoyed sports, and was a true Kansas State, Chiefs and Royals fan all his life. As a young man he spent his springs and summers playing softball.
Randa had an interest in many different things. He was a self-educated man in many respects and prided himself on being well-informed, from all perspectives, on both political and social matters. He was a vocal advocate for the critical issues of our time, sharing his beliefs respectively, while being interested in what others had to say.
Randa was his father's son. Just like his dad, he was a hardworking man, a loyal friend and a kind soul. During the 1970`s Randa farmed with his father in Pottawatomie County, learning the many skills needed to be successful, not just in farming, but life.
On November 1, 1975, Randa wed Melodie J. Donnelly in Wamego, Kansas. To that union two sons and a daughter were born. They later divorced.
Randa shared a close bond with his children, spending every possible moment he could with them. His greatest joy and love were his grandchildren, whom he enjoyed teaching to fish and appreciate the beauty of the Kansas outdoors.
Randa was preceded in death by his parents, Gilbert and Christeen Tessendorf, his son, Matthew L. Tessendorf.
Left to honor his memory are his children: Kelly Tessendorf, Ashley Tessendorf Vargo and his grandchildren; Arianna Vargo, Isabella Vargo, Eric Matthew Vargo.
Due to Covid-19 funeral arrangements will be made at a later date. To receive updates please contact Kelly via his email at kdt432@gmail.com.
